Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35,290 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.06% of CME Group worth $619,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

