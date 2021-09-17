Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.