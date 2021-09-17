Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT opened at $24.26 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.