Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

