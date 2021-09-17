Financial Architects Inc Invests $102,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 51.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $7.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

