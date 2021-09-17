Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

STKL opened at $8.77 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

