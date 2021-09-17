Financial Architects Inc Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

