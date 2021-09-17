Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,459.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,325.25. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

