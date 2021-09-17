Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

