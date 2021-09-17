FinNexus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 11,335.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $706,623.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 11,360.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.