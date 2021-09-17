Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.85 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$309.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

