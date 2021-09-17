First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

