First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.