First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 8,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

