First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE FHS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First High-School Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

