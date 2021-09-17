First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,241 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,758,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.