First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORR stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a PE ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

