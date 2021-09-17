First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $339.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.89. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

