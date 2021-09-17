First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $102,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 2.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

