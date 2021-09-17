First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,982,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.