First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,130 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $12,209,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

