First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

