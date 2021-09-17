First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $90,718,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

