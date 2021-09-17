First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

