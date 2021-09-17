First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FDT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDT. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

