First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.23.

