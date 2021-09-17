First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 418.4% in August

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 418.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

FEI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

