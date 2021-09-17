First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93.

