FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

