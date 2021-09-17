Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,980.0 days.

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $$5.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FGSGF shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Flat Glass Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

