FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0722

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $37,322.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00135006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.96 or 0.00768000 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

