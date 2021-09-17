Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FL stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

