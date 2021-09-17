Franchise Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 16.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $195,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

