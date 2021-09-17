Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Waterdrop comprises approximately 0.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDH. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of WDH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Waterdrop Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.