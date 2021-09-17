Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freedom Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

