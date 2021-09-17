Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 278,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,906. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

