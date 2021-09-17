Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $337,250.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRPT opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -346.26 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

