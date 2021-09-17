FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 1,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

