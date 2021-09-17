FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12. 593,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,021,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

