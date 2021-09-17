Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 424.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $86.09 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

