FY2021 EPS Estimates for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Decreased by William Blair

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Certara in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CERT stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,968.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,673,417 shares of company stock valued at $618,006,357. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.