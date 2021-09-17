FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Reduced by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

NGD opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$993.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

