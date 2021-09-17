FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

TSE CWB opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

