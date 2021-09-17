FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Increased by Analyst

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of SB stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 538,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 45.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 280,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

