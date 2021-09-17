FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.09 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $6,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 95.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

