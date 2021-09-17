GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GCMG opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.