GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,294 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of GDS worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 40,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

