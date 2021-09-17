Geeq Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $174,123.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00133198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.