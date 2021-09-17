Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

