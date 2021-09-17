Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 161.30.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
