Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 161.30.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

